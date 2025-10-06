Leap.club co-founder Ragini Das joins Google as Head of Startups India

Google has appointed Ragini Das as the new head of Google for startups – India. She announced the move through a LinkedIn post, describing it as a 'full circle moment.'

Sharing her excitement, Das wrote, “Life has come full circle, and I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Google as Head of Google for Startups – India.”

She reflected on her early career, adding, “In 2013, I sat for two interviews: one at Google and one at Zomato. I didn’t make it through Google’s last round, but I did get into Zomato — and those six years changed everything for me. Zomato helped me identify my career moat, gave me lifelong friends, an incredibly steep learning curve and the resilience to eventually take the leap and co-found leap.club.”

Das also shared how her journey with leap.club, India’s largest social-professional network for women, shaped her career. “Leap.club became my most defining chapter. It gave me purpose, an identity and I can proudly say, changed lives for thousands of women. Through this journey, I had the privilege of connecting with founders tackling some of India’s most pressing challenges,” she said.

After pausing operations at leap.club in June 2025, Das took a short break before discovering the opportunity at Google. “Sometime in August, I came across a role at Google that perfectly aligned with my journey. The role sat at the intersection of 0–10, founders and everything I’ve built over the years. It kinda felt like destiny,” she added.

“We’re on a mission to support thriving startups around the world by connecting them to the right people, products and best practices to help them grow. More on what’s coming up in India soon,” she wrote.

Before joining Google, Das co-founded leap.club, a social-professional network designed to help women advance in their careers through community, mentorship, and growth opportunities, which grew to over 25,000 members and $3 million in revenue, and previously spent six years at Zomato in leadership roles, helping expand Zomato Gold across 10 international markets. She has also worked with Trident Group India, Standard Chartered Bank, and Aludecor.