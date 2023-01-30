Legends League Cricket appoints Aditi Kaushik as Director of Marketing

Aditi Kaushik, director, marketing, Legends League Cricket said, ““Legends League Cricket is the most followed and loved senior cricket’s league in the world. With the followership of the league across 14 nations, the league is making an impact in terms of creating huge opportunities for senior players, along with providing fans with the excitement to see their favourite cricket players in action. I am very excited to be on board and looking forward to working towards building a niche brand identity for LLC. The opportunity of creating a sports brand in India is truly amazing, and It will be an honour working with the incredible and seasoned team of professionals."