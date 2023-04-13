Lemma names Charles Less as Regional Head for Southeast Asia

Prior to his appointment at Lemma, Less served as director of revenue at Pancast.
Lemma, an independent omnichannel Supply Side Platform (SSP), has announced the appointment of Charles Less as Regional Head for Southeast Asia. Charles' appointment is a part of Lemma's strategic plan to strengthen the growth of its programmatic DOOH business in the SEA and to increase its local presence.
Charles' primary role in the expansion will be to define the go-to-market strategy, optimize business models and processes, and cultivate relationships with digital agencies, direct brands, and DOOH screen owners throughout the SEA.
A seasoned Sales & Advertising Business leader with over two decades of extensive experience and Charles has a proven acumen in scaling businesses across agencies, corporate media houses & start-ups. Prior to his appointment at Lemma, Less served as director of revenue at Pancast and has held leadership positions in various capacities at Iflix, ESPN Star Sports, A+E network, and others.
“Joining Lemma is an exciting opportunity to be part of an organization that is at the forefront of programmatic DOOH technology," said Charles Less. "I am looking forward to working with the team to drive growth in Southeast Asia and help our clients leverage the power of programmatic DOOH to reach their target audiences effectively.”