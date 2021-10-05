Lendingkart appoints Ram Deshpande as Head of Marketing

Commenting on his appointment, Ram Deshpande, senior vice president and head of marketing, said,” Lendingkart is an established fintech leader in India serving the high potential MSME sector. In a short span of time, Lendingkart has made strong strides to improve access to working capital for millions of entrepreneurs across the country. As the company readies for its next phase of tech-driven growth, I am delighted to play a part in shaping the brand journey of the company addressing new and existing customers, MSMEs and partners. I look forward to creating new content with our communication partners and to maximize the digital channels to fuel growth in the coming years."