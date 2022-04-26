Lenovo appoints Amit Luthra as MD for Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) India

Lenovo today, announced Amit Luthra as the new managing director for its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) business in India. In this role, Amit will lead and build Lenovo ISG’s business in India. Based in Bengaluru, Amit will also play a key role in advocating Lenovo’s end-to-end offerings from the pocket to the data center to the cloud and in driving customer confidence in the data center business across the market. He will be instrumental in growing the edge, hybrid cloud, High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, Hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) and storage solutions portfolio and strengthening ISG’s relationships with the partner ecosystem.