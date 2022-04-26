Lenovo appoints Amit Luthra as MD for Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) India

Amit will lead and build Lenovo ISG’s business in India
Lenovo today, announced Amit Luthra as the new managing director for its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) business in India. In this role, Amit will lead and build Lenovo ISG’s business in India. Based in Bengaluru, Amit will also play a key role in advocating Lenovo’s end-to-end offerings from the pocket to the data center to the cloud and in driving customer confidence in the data center business across the market. He will be instrumental in growing the edge, hybrid cloud, High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, Hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) and storage solutions portfolio and strengthening ISG’s relationships with the partner ecosystem.
Amit brings over 1.5 decades of experience in planning & leading strategic enterprise IT businesses and building efficient teams. Most recently, he was the Director & GM for Dell’s storage platform solutions. Amit has held various leadership positions during his time with other leading companies such as Sun Microsystems, and HCL. Over the years, he has acquired deep technical expertise, especially in virtualization, cloud, storage, compute, and networking platforms.
Reflecting on Amit’s appointment, Sumir Bhatia, president, Lenovo ISG, Asia Pacific, said, “We are really excited to welcome Amit as the India Managing Director to drive new levels of business growth in India. He joins us at the right time as we expand the ISG portfolio and commence another powerful year to help organizations and businesses transform to transcend. India is a critical market for us; Amit’s expertise and intelligence will help us accelerate intelligent transformation for the data-centered.”