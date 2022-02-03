Lenovo appoints Chandrika Jain as India Marketing Director

Bhaskar Choudhuri, executive director, marketing, Lenovo Asia Pacific, said, “Lenovo is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will take us beyond our current position as a global #1 in PCs, and establish the company as a comprehensive leader in technology solutions and services. India is a crucial market in spearheading this transition, and Chandrika is the right person to make the change a reality for the Lenovo brand in India. In her current role she pioneered the first-ever global brand campaign, and she has demonstrated her business and marketing acumen in driving global campaigns for Lenovo’s consumer laptop brands, Yoga and Legion. I have full confidence that her experience will help bring Lenovo innovation to India, and further our vision of Smarter Technology for All.”