Lenovo Worldwide appoints Nishit B Vora as global brand manager

Nishti B Vora has joined Lenovo Worldwide as global brand manager – Consumer Marketing. He announced the move through his LinkedIn post stating: “Excited to share my new role at Lenovo Worldwide as Global Brand Manager - Consumer Marketing. Looking forward to bring smarter technology for all.”

Prior to this role, Vora spent over two years at JioStar as head of Marketing – Integrated Network Solutions, where he led marketing for content IPs, live experiences and events, while overseeing marketing P&L, digital and offline strategy, and loyalty initiatives.

He has also held senior digital and marketing roles at Think9 Consumer Technologies and Future Group India, working across brand growth, retention strategy and P&L-led digital marketing for retail, fashion and FMCG businesses.

Earlier in his career, Vora spent over four years at FoxyMoron, progressing from digital strategy manager to group account director, managing digital businesses for brands across FMCG, entertainment, BFSI and consumer durables.

His professional journey also includes consulting stints in digital marketing and strategy, as well as early roles in media planning and buying at FCB Ulka. He began his career in marketing and business development before moving into media and digital strategy roles.