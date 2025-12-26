Leo Burnett elevates Abhimanyu Khedkar as MD & head of office, Mumbai

Leo Burnett has appointed Abhimanyu Khedkar as managing director and head of office, Mumbai. He will oversee the agency’s operations and business in the region.

Sharing an update on his LinkedIn profile, he stated: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as managing director & head of office, Mumbai at Leo Burnett!”

Khedkar has been with Leo Burnett for nearly a decade. His progression reflects long-term involvement in the agency’s leadership and client operations.

Before joining Leo Burnett, Khedkar worked with BBH India as brand partner and earlier held account leadership roles at O&M, Publicis Ambience and Percept H. His career spans over two decades across brand management, business leadership and agency operations.