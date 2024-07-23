Leo Burnett India promotes Himanish Ashar to executive creative director - Innovation

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ashar has been working with the agency for nearly nine years.
Leo Burnett India elevates Himanish Ashar as executive creative director - innovation. Ashar has been working as the senior creative director for the past five years. He joined the agency in 2015 as a creative intern.
With more than fourteen years of experience, Ashar has also worked with Ogilvy & Mather Advertising and J Walter Thompson Worldwide for a short period of time. He shared the news about his recent elevation in a LinkedIn post.
He has produced creative work for several of Leo Burnett’s major clients, including P&G, McDonald’s, Amazon, and Twitter. He has won a Cannes Lions Grand Prix and numerous industry awards from The One Show, D&AD, Clio, Dubai Lynx, and Spikes Asia.