Leo Burnett, Singapore appoints Maninder Bali as Regional Business Director

Prior to this role, he was associate president at Ogilvy.
Maninder Bali has announced that he has been appointed as regional business director at Leo Burnett, Singapore, he announced via Linkedin.
Prior to this role, he was associate president at Ogilvy.
He brings in over 17 years of experience in marketing. He began his career as a marketeer in 2005 with Videocon. His major break came when he joined Leo Burnett in 2016 as a vice president. During his time with Burnett, he headed the business and strategy on the company's lead account, McDonald's.
He moved from Burnett to Publicis group, joining as their Regional Business director for the Singapore market, in 2018. However, he returned to Leo Burnett in 2019 and worked as an Executive VP for them till June 2021.