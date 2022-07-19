Leo Burnett’s Archit Gadiyar joins Ogilvy as group creative director

He had spent nearly five and a half years at Leo Burnett.
Archit Gadiyar is Ogilvy’s new group creative director. He joins the WPP creative shop from Leo Burnett where he spent nearly five and a half years.
His last-known designation at Leo Burnett was that of an associate executive creative director. A role to which he was promoted in 2019, Gadiyar had been working for the Publicis creative powerhouse since March 2017.
With nearly 12 years of industry experience, Gadiyar has worked at places like McCann World Group, StrawberryFrog, Liqvd Asia, DDB Mudra Group, and the MullenLowe Lintas Group.