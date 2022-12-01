Leo Burnett's Niket Kumar takes a sabbatical

He was working as Executive Vice President & Head of Digital.
Niket Kumar, Leo Burnett's executive vice president and head of digital has decided to go on a sabbatical after working for 20 years in the industry. He announced this move on his LinkedIn profile. Kumar joined the agency in June 2021 and is based out of Mumbai.
An advertising and marketing professional with more than 20 years of experience across categories such as FMCG, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Automobile, Health & Personal care, confectionery, hospitality/QSR and retail. In the past, Niket has also worked with Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Capital, Sapient RazorFish, SapientNitro, Ogilvy, McCann, Rediffusion Y&R and JWT.