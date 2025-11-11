Leo SVP Gaurav Om Sharma steps down

Gaurav Om Sharma, senior vice president at Leo India, has announced his departure from the Publicis-owned agency, two months before completing seven years.

“Watching Leo India rise to become one of the best agencies in the world, and having had the privilege to play a meaningful part in that journey, has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my professional life,” Sharma wrote on LinkedIn.

An advertising veteran with over two decades of experience, Sharma earlier spent nearly eight years at the MullenLowe Lintas Group. He also co-founded Toch (now VideoVerse), an AI-driven platform that analyses videos and generates short-form clips.