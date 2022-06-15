Levi Strauss & Co. names Amisha Jain to lead South Asia-Middle East and Africa

“I am excited to join LS&Co. and the Levi’s® a brand—one that I have always admired as a consumer and a business leader. The team has had an incredible journey thus far, and I am delighted to be part of this passionate and high-performing group. Together we will strive to take the brand to even greater heights in the region,” said Amisha Jain, senior vice president and managing director of South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA), Levi Strauss & Co.