Levi Strauss & Co. names Hiren Gor as Managing Director for South Asia-Middle East and Africa

Levi Strauss & Co. has announced the appointment of Hiren Gor as managing director for South Asia-Middle East and Africa (SAMEA), with immediate effect.

Gor has been with Levi’s for 16 years, most recently serving as general manager for the company’s South Asia region. In this role, he oversaw retail network changes, introduced the company’s iconic store strategy, expanded digital and omnichannel operations, and developed teams across the region. The company stated that the promotion aligns with its plans to focus on further growth in the South Asia market.

In his new role, Gor will lead the company’s operations spanning South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa as Levi Strauss & Co. expands its footprint across key emerging markets.

“Hiren has consistently demonstrated strategic clarity, operational excellence, and a deep connection to our brand,” said Gianluca Flore, Chief Commercial Officer at Levi Strauss & Co. “As we sharpen our focus across the SAMEA cluster, and given Hiren’s strong track record, we are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our commercial performance and deepen our impact across these dynamic markets.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hiren Gor said, “It’s been an incredible journey building the South Asia business with our passionate teams and partners. Levi’s has always stood for purposeful innovation and enduring style, and I’m excited to take this legacy forward across a region as diverse and full of potential as South Asia, the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa. Together, we will scale new heights in connecting with our fans and delivering growth as the definitive denim lifestyle leader.