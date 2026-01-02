Liberty Shoes appoints Priyanka Vishnoi as head of marketing

Priyanka Vishnoi has taken on a new role at Liberty Shoes as head Mmrketing, where she will oversee brand strategy, retail marketing and digital growth initiatives. She is based in Gurugram.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Vishnoi wrote: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Marketing | Driving Brand, Retail & Digital Growth at Liberty Shoes.!”

Vishnoi brings over two decades of experience across brand, retail and integrated marketing roles. Prior to joining Liberty Shoes, she served as senior brand lead at VLCC, where she worked on pan-India marketing strategies across clinics, partnerships and campaign execution.

Earlier, she spent close to six years at BIBA, handling brand marketing across traditional, digital and social platforms. Her previous roles also include retail marketing at Cheil India and marketing positions at BOP Group.

She began her career in marketing with roles across Impact Marketing Services, Welspun Retail and Koutons Retail, working on brand development, retail expansion and customer engagement programmes.