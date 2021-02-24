Licious appoints Simeran Bhasin as VP - Brands and New Ventures

Simeran has a proven track record for delivering innovation and growth to the brands she leads. As vice president – Brand and New Ventures she will spear head new business ventures as well as drive brand strategy and integrated marketing along with Meghna Apparao, our chief business officer. With over 20 years of experience, Simeran has held key business roles in marketing, sales & innovation roles across companies like Titan where she was the head of marketing & retail for Fastrack, Wildcraft where she was the CMO. In 2016 she donned the hat of an entrepreneur and founded India’s 1st young girl focused Innerwear brand – BRAG. Simeran earned her Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi, and went on to gain her Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (Marketing) from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.