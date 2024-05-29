Licious ropes in Karishma Gupta as its new chief financial officer

Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, co-founders of Licious, said, "Licious is currently in a solid financial position, having exited last year with a nearly 20% ARR increase of $100 million. We have also gone from a loss margin to a gross margin of nearly 30% and have seen burn come down by almost 80%. Maintaining financial health, sustainable growth, innovation, and building robust financial frameworks are our key priorities as we enter the next phase of our journey. We believe Karishma's vast experience with top listed players in related industries, specifically her retail expertise which ties into our omnichannel play, will be a significant asset for us."