Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds appoints Rupali Shrivastava as CMO

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, lab grown diamond luxury brand has announced the appointment of Rupali Shrivastava as its new chief marketing officer. Rupali joins the leadership team with a sharp focus on accelerating brand growth, expanding consumer reach, and driving deeper engagement in the rapidly growing lab-grown diamond space and further strengthening its connection with the modern Indian consumer.

With a track record in retail and brand marketing, Rupali has led consumer-centric strategies across leading brands including Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Rio Tinto.

“The lab-grown diamond industry is witnessing exponential global interest, driven by conscious consumers who are seeking sustainable, high-quality diamonds without compromise,” said Rupali. “Limelight stands at the forefront of this transformation in India, and I’m excited to build on this momentum bringing in fresh storytelling, digital depth, and retail excellence that aligns with what today’s consumers truly care about.”

Speaking about the appointment, Pooja Madhavan, managing director of Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, said, "In the current phase of the Brand in terms of scale & tapping into the large opportunity ahead of us, it is imperative that we continue to add exceptional talent at every level of the organization. Rupali’s understanding of premium retail, her sharp consumer lens, and her experience in building disruptive category-defining companies makes her a great fit for Limelight. Her experience at the intersection of global strategy and local nuance will be key as we scale the brand in India and internationally."