LinkedIn has named Deepak Agarwal as chief AI officer. This is his second stint with the company leading AI at LinkedIn, with his last one being VP of AI for eight years.

He took to the platform to announce the same.

Agarwal has previously worked with Pinterest as chief AI officer and VP of consumer and trust engineering. Holding 24 years of experience in the industry has worked with organisations namely VentureBeat, Yahoo, and AT&T.