LinkedIn elevates Devajit Roy to head growth & mid-market team

LinkedIn has expanded Devajit Roy’s responsibilities, with the executive now leading the growth and Mid-Market team for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions across India and the SAARC region.

Roy has been with LinkedIn for over a decade and currently serves as head of India New and emerging business for Marketing Solutions. In his expanded mandate, he will focus on supporting customers across the growth and mid-market segment, aligned with LinkedIn’s regional and global priorities.

Announcing the role expansion on LinkedIn, Roy wrote: “January marks the start of a new chapter for me in LinkedIn; and I am excited to take India's global footprint in Digital Advertising to the next level!

I’m grateful to share a role expansion of now leading the Growth & Mid-Market Team for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in India & SAARC region. This role elevation allows me to have a greater impact on how we support our customers and execute in alignment with our global growth priorities. Energized with what’s ahead and appreciative of the team that continues to raise the bar each time and I am fortunate to be a part of them!

Gratitude to Dave & Greg for their support, mentorship & belief and I am excited for the future of Growth & Mid-Market in our region. Looking forward to continue building India alongside amazing leaders like Premal & Janani and drive impact through a world class team! This one goes to India GMM 1 (you all know who you are!)”

Roy joined LinkedIn in 2015 and has held multiple leadership roles across sales and marketing solutions. Prior to LinkedIn, he worked with organisations including Sizmek by Amazon, Rediff.com, Bennett Coleman & Co. (The Times of India), FedEx Express and Tata Advanced Systems, building experience across digital advertising, enterprise sales and business development.