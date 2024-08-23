LinkedIn names Kumaresh Pattabiraman as manager for India and head of product

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pattabiraman has been part of LinkedIn for 11 years.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Pattabiraman has worked on improving features such as Search and Feed and launched new tools like Profile Video and Career Breaks.
With over 15 years of experience, including at Microsoft on Bing, he will manage LinkedIn's second-largest market, India.