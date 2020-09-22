LinkedIn's ex-Marketing Head Puneet Nagpal joins Coursera

Puneet Nagpal from LinkedIn has recently joined the online learning platform, Coursera as Customer Marketing Lead - APAC. At LinkedIn, he was working as the head marketing - sales solutions (India/South Asia) and joined LinkedIn in May 2017.He has also been the board member at DMAsia - Content Marketing Council-India. Previously, Puneet worked with SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) as head marketing (India/APAC) for around 6 years.