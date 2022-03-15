Lintas C:EX Entertainment ropes in Niranjana H as Creative Director – Brand Solutions

In her previous professional journey, Niranjana has been a part of Discovery Communications, Zee Entertainment and most recently, Arré (U Digital Content Pvt Ltd). She has been responsible for story development, scripting, production and the final output for fiction programming during her aforementioned stints. At Zee Entertainment, Niranjana contributed to more than five prime time shows as well as weekend shows – Qubool Hai, Neeli Chatri Wale, etc. and owned the programming, content curation and strategy for TLC, TLC HD World and Investigation Discovery at Discovery Communications. She was also the Executive Producer on Discovery and Discovery Plus originals apart from the curation.