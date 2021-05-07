Linu John appointed as Client Lead for platform Hero Motorcorp

Having 13 years of rich experience in the media industry, Linu John is assigned to lead Platform HMCL. As per the mandate, she would be driving the business and managing the entire team of the unit. In her career span, Linu has served some esteemed brands like Google, Pepsi, Shell, Nissan, Samsung, to name a few. Before Joining Publicis Media, she has worked with OMD, Essence, Maxus, Mediacom, Starcom and Mindshare in lead roles.