Lionsgate Play onboards Shweta Chawla as the lead of PR and communications

Shweta holds a master's in business administration in marketing from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Shweta Chawla has recently joined Lionsgate Play as the PR and Communications lead. Before transitioning to Lionsgate Play, Shweta oversaw Consumer Communications at Amazon India for almost three years.
She has experience as a corporate and consumer communications Specialist at Trell and TikTok. Furthermore, Chawla also has experience in overseeing PR and Communication for The Viral Fever.
In the early stages of her career, Shweta dedicated over four years to Viacom18 Media, starting as a PR intern and progressing to a role as a corporate communication specialist.