Liqvd Asia announces leadership changes

Commenting on the structural changes in the agency, Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia, said, "We are thrilled to restructure our leadership team at Liqvd Asia, adding a new National Director for Business and Services and promoting Sunil Gangras to a higher position. These changes signify our dedication to delivering high-quality services to our clients and consolidating our position as a leading digital marketing agency of the future where we are not limited by archaic agency structures but by a forward-looking approach in creating service-specific cohorts that deliver results. We are confident that these structural changes will enable us to better serve our clients and achieve even greater success in the future.