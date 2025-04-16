Liqvd Asia appoints Anasuya Chaudhuri-Ghosh as Independent Director

In a decisive step to bolster its corporate governance and strategic leadership, Liqvd Asia, a leading digital-first advertising agency, has appointed Anasuya Chaudhuri-Ghosh as an independent director to its board.

With a career spanning over 25 years in the insurance and digital innovation sectors, Anasuya brings deep expertise in business strategy, underwriting, operations, and digital transformation. Her appointment aligns with Liqvd Asia’s vision of strengthening board-level objectivity, fostering long-term stakeholder value, promoting gender diversity, and integrating fresh, forward-thinking perspectives into its leadership ecosystem.

Anasuya began her career at LIC of India and has held senior leadership roles at Birla Sun Life Insurance, AMP Sanmar Life, Reliance Nippon Life, IndiaFirst Life, and Edelweiss Tokio Life. Additionally, her consulting experience with high-growth InsurTechs like Loop Health and Livwell Asia during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with her involvement with ecosystem enablers such as the India Insurtech Association and SEBI registered - YAN Angel Fund, further strengthens her cross-sector relevance.

She is currently working as head – marketing at Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance (SUD Life), where she leads marketing transformation and contributes to digital innovation. This appointment is undertaken in her personal capacity, remaining entirely independent of her current role at SUD Life. As an independent director, Anasuya brings invaluable industry insights and hands-on expertise that will significantly contribute to Liqvd Asia’s strategic direction.

Arnab Mitra, founder, Liqvd Asia, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anu to the Board as an Independent Director. Her deep expertise in strategic leadership, digital transformation, and business operations will bring invaluable perspectives to our governance framework. Anu’s sharp strategic acumen, operational depth, and passion for digital-first thinking will add tremendous value to our boardroom conversations. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey as we continue to scale with integrity, innovation, and a future-focused vision.”

Anasuya Chaudhuri Ghosh added, “I’m excited to join the Board of Liqvd Asia at such a pivotal point in its journey. The agency’s bold, tech-forward vision and its ability to blend creativity with technology resonate deeply with my passion for digital transformation and purpose-led innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to drive strategic growth, strengthen governance frameworks, and contribute to creating meaningful, long-term value for all stakeholders.”

With this appointment, Liqvd Asia reaffirms its mission to combine strategic governance with creative audacity, ensuring its growth journey remains rooted in integrity, impact, and innovation.