Liqvd Asia appoints Praveen Nair

Speaking on his appointment, Praveen Nair, joint national creative director, Liqvd Asia said, “The one thing that excites me about this new role is Liqvd Asia's vision. I believe that the core responsibility of an agency is going beyond platforms and briefs, and focussing on providing solutions for real business challenges. It's challenging and that's what makes it exciting. And the fact that I'll be working with industry veterans like Anish and Sunil, is what I'm most pumped about.”