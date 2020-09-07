LIQVD ASIA appoints Purnima Kathuria as National Director for Brand Strategy and Account Management

LIQVD ASIA, a digital super-charged marketing communications agency, has beefed up its senior management with the appointment of Purnima Kathuria as national director for brand strategy and account management. Her recent appointment in the midst of the COVID lockdown is a testament to the capabilities and resilience of LIQVD ASIA despite economic challenges in India. Purnima served as the director – media & digital operations for the last 2 years in her 6 years long journey at Performics India. In her new role, Purnima will lead the strategy & account management domain for LIQVD ASIA’s existing and new client mandates. She will work closely with the key management team members and will look at delivering not only communication but business success for her clients with innovative and “digital 1st” solutions.