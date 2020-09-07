LIQVD ASIA appoints Purnima Kathuria as National Director for Brand Strategy and Account Management

In her new role, Purnima will lead the strategy & account management domain for LIQVD ASIA’s existing and new client mandates.
LIQVD ASIA, a digital super-charged marketing communications agency, has beefed up its senior management with the appointment of Purnima Kathuria as national director for brand strategy and account management. Her recent appointment in the midst of the COVID lockdown is a testament to the capabilities and resilience of LIQVD ASIA despite economic challenges in India. Purnima served as the director – media & digital operations for the last 2 years in her 6 years long journey at Performics India. In her new role, Purnima will lead the strategy & account management domain for LIQVD ASIA’s existing and new client mandates. She will work closely with the key management team members and will look at delivering not only communication but business success for her clients with innovative and “digital 1st” solutions.
Commenting on the appointment, Tanushree Radhakrishnan, chief operating officer (COO), LIQVD ASIA said, “Purnima is a brilliant addition to the LIQVD ASIA strategic team as the National Director for Brand and Account Management. She comes armed with over 13 years of experience working on diverse portfolios at leading marketing agencies. Purnima will focus on adding value to existing and new relationships by directing all aspects of brand strategy and co-creating value for us as well as our clients.”
Commenting on her recent appointment, Purnima said, “I am elated to join the superbly creative & capable team of LIQVD ASIA and walk together the path of becoming one of the finest agencies in India that believes in performance driven deliveries for clients. I am excited to be part of the LA growth story and will be keen to deliver value for all our clients.”
Purnima boasts of a career of 13 years of rich and insightful experience in the Business Intelligence, Marketing, and Advertising Industry. Her expertise lies in working within the ethos of Branding and Performance media campaigns in the digital world. Prior to LIQVD ASIA, she has worked with Performics India, Bertelsmann Marketing amongst other agencies where her penchant towards learning new things and addressing adversities has made her an instrumental figure in the growth of the agencies.