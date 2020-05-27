Liqvd Asia brings Sagnik Ghosh on board as the managing partner

Sagnik will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will help build the communication.
Liqvd Asia, the digital marketing agency, has recently announced the joining of Sagnik Ghosh as their managing partner. In this role, Sagnik will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office and will help build the communication across verticals like Media Planning & Buying, Performance Marketing, Brand Strategy, Online Listening & Reputation Management, Creative, Social Media and Content marketing solution.
While making the announcement, Arnab Mitra, managing director, Liqvd Asia said, “Sagnik & I, are friends 1st and may be then everything else. Like we are partners now! I am extremely elated to have Sagnik on board and therefore get to work on the next phase of growth for LIQVD ASIA. His illustrious career does little justice to his capability and together we want to focus on building an all service marketing agency of the future. I wish him all the very best & look forward to it”.
On his new appointment, Sagnik Ghosh, managing partner, Liqvd Asia was quoted, “I am happy to join the ever-growing team at Liqvd Asia and partner Arnab to help grow the agency. I love working across categories and brands & this gives me an opportunity to do so. At Liqvd, we want to bolster our position as an Ideas Company for the Digital World and I will be working towards this mandate. We will be working towards creating a fully Integrated Marketing Communications Agency with offerings across Strategy, Creative, Media, Online Listening & Reputation Management, Content and of course Social Media”.
With an experience of more than 20 years in the industry, Sagnik Ghosh has worked with brands & organisations like Star India, Axis Bank, Grey Worldwide, TBWA India and HSBC in the past.