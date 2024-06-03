Liqvd Asia promotes Monish Sanghavi and Sunil Gangras to its board of directors to enhance growth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
They are eager to utilise their creative abilities to create more innovative and impactful work for its clients.
Liqvd Asia's journey of growth and success is evident across multiple fronts, with increasing business revenue, enhanced profitability, a diversified client portfolio, and the production of award-winning work.
Brands such as Parle, BOB Cards, ICICI Bank, and Pfizer stand as testament to the company's prowess in the industry. Operating from strategic locations in Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, Liqvd Asia is dedicated to crafting compelling digital narratives for events like the IPL.
The company is gearing to enter into a new chapter with the appointment of Monish Sanghavi and Sunil Gangras as directors - leveraging their expertise to drive further growth.
Arnab Mitra, founder of Liqvd Asia, said, "At our company, we have consistently embraced evolving trends and advancing technologies. While these changes present new challenges, they also provide us with opportunities for innovation and growth. We are also excited to introduce our new directors and look forward to the continued progress. To honour the invaluable contributions of our dedicated team members, we are proud to offer Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) to those who have been with us for over five years. Their unwavering commitment and hard work have been crucial in driving our remarkable growth over the past fiscal year."
Monish Sanghavi commented on his new role as director at Liqvd Asia, saying, “This new role is another feather in my cap and a new opportunity to continue driving Liqvd Asia's vision forward. We have an exceptional team, and I am confident that we will achieve even greater success together."
Sunil Gangras, director at Liqvd Asia, further commented, "Being a part of Liqvd Asia's journey has been incredibly rewarding. I look forward to leveraging our creative strengths to produce more avenues along with innovative and impactful work for our clients."
Recently the company also announced the opening of their new operations in Kolkata, marking another milestone in their expansion journey. Their collaboration with the prestigious Peerless Group in Kolkata signifies a promising start.
Liqvd Asia stands as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the digital marketing landscape, with a trajectory marked by remarkable growth and unwavering commitment to quality. With a diverse portfolio of esteemed clients and a track record of delivering award-winning campaigns, the company stands at the forefront of the industry.