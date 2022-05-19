Little Black Book appoints Toby Hemming as MD

Matt Cooper founder CEO & Founder LBBOnline added: “Over the past three years, LBB has experienced rapid growth. It is clear to us that our local / global model works and has become invaluable to many businesses and readers in the creative worlds. We have members in over 75 countries worldwide but the appetite we are experiencing in these countries can only grow. With confidence behind us, we are investing in putting exceptional talent on-the-ground in key markets across 2022 - starting with Asia Pac. This is not only to provide our existing community with the best minds and tools to help them grow their businesses, but to show those who don’t know us how we can help them grow opportunities and fame.