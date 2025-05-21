Live Times ropes in Deepak Chaurasia as Director - News

Global Multicast News Hub Live Times has onboarded Deepak Chaurasia, as its director news. Deepak has been in journalism for around 30years.

For three decades, Deepak has reported the biggest of stories—from war zones, natural disasters, political battlegrounds, and national crises to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the CAA protests. Deepak Chaurasia brings unmatched depth and credibility to Live Times’ viewers and users. His experience and ethos resonate perfectly with the Live Times editorial promise—to put facts above frenzy, and substance above spectacle.

A soon-to-be-launched primetime show, helmed under his editorial leadership, will focus on verified news, deep-dive analysis, and powerful ground reports. This new wave of hard-hitting journalism will embody Deepak’s relentless commitment to truth—a hallmark of his career and a legacy built on confronting facts without fear or favor.

“Deepak becoming part of Live Times means more fire to Live Times’ core value of Satyam Shivam Sundaram. At a time when TRP has overtaken truth, and noise has overtaken news, Deepak with Live Times would contribute towards reversing the trend of TRP over truth and fakes over facts,” said Dilip Kumar Singh, Founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, Live Times. “With Deepak’s journalistic gravitas and ground-level connect with the viewers and users, Live Times is not just building a newsroom but, building a movement for truth-first journalism.” He further added

“I have always believed in journalism that serves people, not agendas,” said Deepak Chaurasia. He further added, “Live Times is that rare newsroom today that prioritises authentic, verified reporting over virality. I am thrilled to be part of a mission that champions factual storytelling, asks uncomfortable questions, and puts viewers and users at the center of news & information.”

As Director News at Live Times, Deepak Chaurasia will report directly to Dilip Kumar Singh, founder of the network.