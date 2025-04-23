Livguard appoints Sameer Nagpal as MD & Chief Executive Officer

Livguard, a leading brand in energy storage and solar solutions under the SAR Group, has announced the appointment of Sameer Nagpal as its new managing director (MD) & chief executive officer (CEO).

With over three decades of experience across industries, Sameer will help accelerate the company’s position in the energy storage and solar solutions industry.

Before joining Livguard, Sameer held leadership roles at organisations such as Dalmia Bharat, Shalimar Paints, Trane Technologies, ZICOM Electronic Security Systems, and Carrier Corporation. He has expertise in industries across capital goods, consumer durables, and building materials.

“I am excited to join this dynamic and forward-thinking company at a time when the energy industry is undergoing a fundamental shift. Our commitment to providing cutting-edge energy solutions is unwavering. My vision for the future of energy solutions is rooted in Livguard’s core values of innovation, reliability, and customer-centricity. I am committed to building strong teams that will make Livguard’s innovative solutions more accessible to Indian households and businesses,” said Sameer Nagpal, MD & CEO, Livguard.

“We welcome Sameer Nagpal as our new MD & CEO,” shared Rakesh Malhotra, founder of SAR Group. “At Livguard, we have always believed in fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and long-term value creation. Sameer’s exceptional leadership and proven ability to drive transformative growth align perfectly with our vision. A strong advocate of people-first leadership, Sameer’s focus on nurturing a culture that inspires excellence, collaboration, and a shared purpose will enable Livguard to embark on a journey of sustainable success. His experience and strategic mindset make him an ideal fit to lead Livguard into its next phase of growth, as we continue to shape the future of energy solutions for customers around the world."