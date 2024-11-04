Livpure appoints Rahul Khanna as Head of Strategic Business Unit

Livpure, a SAR Group company that specialises in water purification and appliance technology, has appointed Rahul Khanna as head of its strategic business unit for Appliances. Khanna brings over 17 years of experience with brands including Panasonic, LG, and Samsung.

Prior to joining Livpure, Khanna served as the product management head for living product appliances at Samsung Electronics, where he worked in advancing product portfolios and driving market success.

In his new role as head of the strategic business unit, Khanna will oversee product portfolio management, business strategy, and market expansion while enhancing brand visibility. His responsibilities include full accountability for financial performance, revenue, profitability, and cost efficiency. Khanna’s leadership will be vital in ensuring Livpure's appliances division continues to meet and exceed customer expectations in the dynamic and highly competitive appliances sector.

Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Rahul Khanna said, “I am honoured to join Livpure, a company known for its commitment to quality and customer-centric innovation. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Livpure to drive product excellence, elevate the customer experience, and further solidify our market position.”

Rakesh Kaul, managing director and CEO of Livpure, expressed his confidence in Khanna’s appointment, stating, “We are excited to welcome Rahul to the Livpure family. His industry knowledge and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we aim to strengthen our foothold in the appliance market. With Rahul at the helm, we are well-positioned to achieve new milestones and deliver outstanding value to our customers.”