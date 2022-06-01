Livspace announces C-suite elevations and appointments

An industry veteran, Ankit Shah will lead Livspace’s organic and inorganic growth initiatives. He will also spearhead collaboration across verticals on strategic projects to drive market share growth and increased thrust on expansion into new markets and product categories. Prior to joining Livspace, he was associated with Goldman Sachs as the Executive Director and, in the past, worked at McKinsey & Co. and Citigroup across New York, Moscow, Singapore, and Mumbai. Ankit’s experience spans over 15 years across financial services and management consulting where he has led businesses and teams across the US and Asia-Pacific and helped companies scale organically and inorganically.