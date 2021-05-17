Liz Taylor is Ogilvy’s new Global CCO; she takes over from Piyush Pandey who is now Chairman of Global Creative

She was Global CCO for Leo Burnett and CCO for Publicis Communications North America before this move.
Ogilvy has announced Liz Taylor as its new Global Chief Creative Officer. She takes over from Piyush Pandey who will now helm the role of Chairman of Global Creative at Ogilvy and will continue to serve as Chairman of Ogilvy India.
As per Ogilvy’s post on its website, “She will be responsible for overseeing Ogilvy’s creative product across 132 offices in 83 countries and spanning its five business units: Advertising, PR, Experience, Health, and Growth & Innovation.”
Before this move, Taylor served as Global Chief Creative Officer for Leo Burnett and Chief Creative Officer for Publicis Communications North America.
She previously held several roles at Ogilvy including Global Executive Creative Director before departing in 2016 to become Chief Creative Officer at FCB Chicago.
Liz Taylor said: “There is something special about being able to come back to Ogilvy and join a team that is taking this iconic company into the future. Creativity has the power to change everything and I’m looking forward to working with Ogilvy’s incredibly strong global network of creative talent to inspire people and brands to have an impact on the world.”
Andy Main, Global Chief Executive Officer, said: “We could not be more thrilled to be welcoming Liz back home to Ogilvy. Liz is a modern creative leader who leads from the front and understands that magic happens when we create and innovate at the intersection of our world-class capabilities and talent. I know her experience creating big, multifaceted ideas will only further strengthen Ogilvy’s ability to drive world-changing, life-changing, business-changing impact for our clients.”
Devika Bulchandani, Global Chairwoman of Advertising, said: “There are always those people who you yearn to work with some day—and Liz is one of those people. She is creatively ambidextrous and a sharp problem solver who shares our ambition to make Ogilvy the most creative company in the world, but most importantly Liz embodies both the goodness and greatness of Ogilvy.