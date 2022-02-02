L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Amitabh Sreedharan as VP

Welcoming him to the agency, Atin Wahal said: “I am thrilled to have Amitabh on board. It’s great to have someone on the team who will start firing from day one. He belongs to a rare breed of advertising professionals who are actually brand custodians in the true sense. His integrated approach to brand management is a much-needed ask from all clients and I am sure he will be able to leverage ‘Power of One’ for our clients very effectively.”