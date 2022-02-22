L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Neeraj Sharma as Senior Vice President

Expressing his views on his decision to join the agency and also his role ahead, Neeraj said: “Every new place you join, you join in the hope of doing some amazing and effective work. I am excited about the ‘Power of One’ vision and its ability to create end-to-end solutions for our clients. Given the great brands L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has and is rapidly adding to its roster, this is a great opportunity for me to partner in remarkable integrated campaigns which deliver measurable business results.”