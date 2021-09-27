L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Noorbanu Qureshi as VP

Commenting on her appointment, Atin Wahal, executive vice president (North and East) at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We welcome Noor to the ever growing team of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi Delhi. With her on board I have my team ready for the next chapter of growth in Delhi. I have seen Noor grow professionally and admire her resilience to deliver and ability to grasp the client’s issues at hand. She is a solution provider at heart and that’s the best quality one can have in today’s ever demanding environment. I look forward to her partnership and wishing her a lot of success.”