L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Samir Shanbhag as Business Head & EVP

Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide India said, "This year has been marked with great business wins and campaigns, making it remarkable for us. Samir's rich experience in building and growing brands makes him a valuable addition to the leadership. Having been an entrepreneur, he understands the value of client partnerships and how critical is growth and its impact on people and business stability. With Samir now onboard, I believe that the leadership at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi is stronger than ever, ready to provide powerful and effective solutions to our clients."