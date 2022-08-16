L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India appoints creative entrepreneur Shitu Patil as ECD and head of art

She will be based out of Mumbai and report to both Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani.
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India, a full-service communications agency under Publicis Groupe India has appointed Shitu Patil as Head of Art & Executive Creative Director. The agency specialises in in traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content & brand consultancy services.
A creative entrepreneur at heart, Shitu Patil will be based out of Mumbai and report to both Kartik Smetacek & Rohit Malkani, Joint NCDs at the agency.
As the Head of Art, Shitu’s mandate would be to raise the quality of art even further, across all branches of the network including the digital-first vertical Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, and put out stunning work across print, digital & film categories.
She will be leading a few key lifestyle businesses and will largely be working with teams in raising the bar on key projects and daily work across brands.
Welcoming Shitu to the agency fold, Kartik Smetacek said: “Having worked with Shitu in the past, I know first-hand the difference she can make. Apart from being a world-class designer herself, she’s also a fantastic leader who will inspire the entire team to raise their game.”
Shitu Patil is a creative director and lifestyle/luxury specialist with a passion and enterprise for building brands. With over her 21 years of diverse design and communication experience, she has led teams, created award winning work, served on eminent global awards jury and helped build and grow major brands for India’s leading design and advertising agencies including her own.
On joining the agency and the role ahead, Shitu said: “While my last decade as a creative entrepreneur has been phenomenal and deeply gratifying in terms of personal growth, having spent the first decade of my career in network agencies, I sometimes missed the scale that a network offers. What excited me about the role out here is the possibility of creating impact with my craft at a larger scale for both businesses and our Indian industry at large. Meeting Paritosh Srivastava, Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani and understanding their vision for the agency only sealed the deal. I look forward to bring my design aesthetics, creative leadership and entrepreneurial spirit together to uplift the creative product at the agency.”
Prior to joining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Shitu Patil was running ‘Plus One Design’, an agency she co-founded around 10 years ago. She was involved in building brands through strategic design & content solutions to bring about transformative change in business and society.