L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India appoints creative entrepreneur Shitu Patil as ECD and head of art

On joining the agency and the role ahead, Shitu said: “While my last decade as a creative entrepreneur has been phenomenal and deeply gratifying in terms of personal growth, having spent the first decade of my career in network agencies, I sometimes missed the scale that a network offers. What excited me about the role out here is the possibility of creating impact with my craft at a larger scale for both businesses and our Indian industry at large. Meeting Paritosh Srivastava, Kartik Smetacek and Rohit Malkani and understanding their vision for the agency only sealed the deal. I look forward to bring my design aesthetics, creative leadership and entrepreneurial spirit together to uplift the creative product at the agency.”