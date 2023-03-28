L&K Saatchi & Saatchi onboard Pallavi Nayak as Executive Vice President Of Strategy

Commenting on her decision to join the agency, Pallavi said, "For a few years, I took a break from the advertising industry to pursue other passions. This gave me the time to observe and learn from various agencies from the outside. During this time, I was particularly impressed by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and its consistent growth as well as its youthful and energetic approach. What stood out the most to me was the company's strong focus on its people. I was drawn to the idea of being a part of such a dynamic, innovative, and fast-paced organization, and as I returned to the advertising industry, I knew that LKSS was the ideal company for me to join. As a result, LKSS was the only organization I applied to."