L&K Saatchi & Saatchi promotes Sumati Mehrotra to brand partner

Sumati Mehrotra has been promoted to brand partner at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, where she has served for over two years. Prior to this role, she held the position of brand director at the agency, marking her second stint with the company.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Before rejoining L&K Saatchi & Saatchi in June 2022, Mehrotra worked at Dentsu Impact as a group account manager. Her journey with L&K Saatchi & Saatchi began in October 2018 as a Senior Brand Associate. She later became associate brand director, leaving in December 2021 before returning the following year.

She has also workd with organisations like 2626 Creative Studio and Contract India.