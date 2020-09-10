L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi ropes in Disha Pinge as Vice President

Prior to venturing out on her own, Disha was AVP – Planning at Publicis Worldwide where she played a key role in ideating and strategizing solutions for brands like Zee Café, &Flix, MX Player, Lakme, SKODA, Kingfisher Ultra and Ultra Max, among others. Prior to that she was the Creative Director – Strategy at Creativeland Asia where she led the strategic thinking on key accounts for the firm ranging across categories including brands like including Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej aer, Havmor Ice creams, Pepsodent, Godrej Appliances, Taj Hotels & Resorts, and the South African hair colour portfolio - Inecto and Renew among others. She was also the Brand Strategy Associate at Leo Burnett India and handled the strategic planning on Whisper, P&G across India and the Philippines.