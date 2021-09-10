Lloyd Xavier joins ZEE5 as Marketing Director

He joins from Arha Media and Broadcasting.
ZEE5 has recently appointed Lloyd Xavier as the marketing director. He joins from Arha Media and Broadcasting, where he worked as assistant vice president marketing for around 2 years.
Lloyd has done his MBA, Marketing from MIT School Of Business and has more than 10 years of experience in the field of marketing, digital and social. He started his career as an analyst with Deloitte in 2010 after which he joined OTT platform, YuppTV as marketing manager in 2011. He has also worked with Network 18 Media & Investments as a senior marketing manager for close to 3 years.