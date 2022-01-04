LML appoints e-mobility expert Partha Choudhary as COO

Partha has held significant executive positions at Hero Motors and Yamaha to drive profitable growth across the globe.
LML, making strides in the e-mobility solutions industry globally, today announced the appointment of Partha Choudhary, a seasoned leader as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Choudhary, who holds a track record of driving transformative growth across geographies, joins the league with Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, the CEO & MD, LML, accompanying his strong vision to turnaround the brand personality as well as the perception of EVs amongst users worldwide.
Dr. Bhatia’s unwavering commitment and his ability to build successful businesses is attracting global leaders to join him in his endeavor. In his previous stints, Partha has successfully led the growth of Hero Lectro (a division of Hero Cycles Ltd.), Yamaha, 22 Kymco, and Nilkamal Plastics. Partha rejoins LML’s leadership team and will play a key role in the rapid expansion of the brand in the national and international markets. As COO, Partha is responsible for leading the operations functions at a time of major business growth and transformation. Hoping to further promote the growth of the LML brand, Choudhary will spearhead exciting new initiatives as part of his role in ensuring that LML is a leading force in every aspect of e-mobility.
"I'm looking forward to returning to LML because I sense a genuine ambition led by Dr. Bhatia. This is backed by my long-standing personal connection to the brand because I worked here for over a decade. I am ecstatic to have been given this opportunity to push the automobile industry to new heights, providing our consumers and future generations with the kind of cutting-edge experience that only LML e-mobility solutions can provide. With the world's growing need for all manner of mobility solutions, e-mobility is the ideal solution for our future and we are confident to set up new dimensions to the EV revolution globally.", stated Partha Choudhary.
Welcoming him aboard, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, CEO of LML, says, "We are thrilled to welcome Partha Choudhary at such a dynamic time as our brand is being reinvigorated to capture the phenomenal growth opportunity ahead in the global EV industry. His flair for driving innovation and scaling high growth will help us deliver game-changing solutions to catalyse the EV industry. He is well acquainted with the working culture of global brands, which puts him in the right position to take charge of strengthening LML’s position as the market leader."
LML holds the legacy of close to five decades where it has been highly acknowledged as one of the most trusted and dependable two-wheeler manufacturers. The announcement comes as the company is gearing up to make a series of strategic developments in the EV space with a mission to hit the Indian and global markets with its highly innovative products.