LML Emotion appoints Vinay Piparsania to Advisory Board

LML Emotion, the rapidly growing electric vehicle and mobility player in the country, has announced the appointment of Vinay Piparsania to its esteemed Advisory Board. With over three decades of exemplary global experience with leading auto OEMs and brands, Piparsania brings a wealth of expertise that will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic vision.
Vinay’s career has been marked by illustrious leadership roles at prominent global automotive companies and institutes, including Ford Motor Company, Ford India, Al Jenaibi International Automobiles (BMW Group, Oman), TVS Automobile Solutions, Hero Corporate Service, Bharat Shell, and IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation. His deep understanding of the automotive industry, and proven track record of success in establishing businesses, product launches, and brands in emerging markets, sets him apart as a highly accomplished industry leader. As a professional advisor and consultant, Vinay is currently providing strategic counsel to numerous automotive clients on market entry, product development, and overall business planning. His keen insights have made him a sought-after speaker at industry events, and he has published articles on a range of automotive topics.
Commenting on the appointment, Yogesh Bhatia, managing director, and CEO of LML Emotion, stated, "We are privileged to welcome Mr. Vinay Piparsania as an esteemed member of LML's Advisory Board. His extensive experience and dedication to the automotive industry will greatly benefit our organization and its stakeholders. We are confident that his comprehensive understanding of the sector, coupled with his global perspective, and visionary acumen, will foster an environment of excellence and forward-thinking within LML."
Expressing his enthusiasm for joining LML’s Advisory Board, Vinay Piparsania said, “I look forward to playing a pivotal role in LML’s growth into electric mobility by providing strategic guidance and insights to propel the organization’s growth. The LML brand is trusted and renowned for its commitment to innovation and excellence, and I am excited to be part of this journey.”
Vinay has a Mechanical Engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and MBA from Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana (USA). He has also completed an Executive Program - “Building a Global Enterprise – India” from Harvard Business School, Boston, USA.
Vinay Piparsania’s appointment to the Advisory Board is a further sign of LML’s commitment to driving innovation and growth within the automotive sector. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for electric vehicles in India, and Vinay’s expertise will be an asset as they continue to expand their business.