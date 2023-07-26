LML Emotion appoints Vinay Piparsania to Advisory Board

Vinay’s career has been marked by illustrious leadership roles at prominent global automotive companies and institutes, including Ford Motor Company, Ford India, Al Jenaibi International Automobiles (BMW Group, Oman), TVS Automobile Solutions, Hero Corporate Service, Bharat Shell, and IIT Delhi Endowment Management Foundation. His deep understanding of the automotive industry, and proven track record of success in establishing businesses, product launches, and brands in emerging markets, sets him apart as a highly accomplished industry leader. As a professional advisor and consultant, Vinay is currently providing strategic counsel to numerous automotive clients on market entry, product development, and overall business planning. His keen insights have made him a sought-after speaker at industry events, and he has published articles on a range of automotive topics.