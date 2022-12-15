Loco announces appointment of Co-Founders

Expressing his views on his new role, Chetan Dhembre, co-founder & CTO at Loco commented, “Having been part of Loco for over half a decade, I am honored to be named as the co-founder. I am proud of what we have achieved so far and am excited for the future. Loco has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings to becoming one of the most sought-after tech companies in the esports and live streaming space. Looking ahead, we plan to introduce cutting-edge technology and even more features on the platform for an effortless and unified user experience. With one of the most talented product and technology teams in the country, we are well-equipped to tackle any challenges that come our way.”